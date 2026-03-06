When I read the X post of Nitish-ji, it was very clear that it was not his language, not even his ideas, not even his temperament. He doesn't write like that if you check his past posts. What is interesting is that the Chief Minister for 21 years is saying that he was craving for a Rajya Sabha berth. Not even a small child would believe that because he could have the Rajya Sabha berth if he craved for it. His party always had the numbers. Even in 2020 when JD(U) numbers were reduced, it still had the strength to send him to the Rajya Sabha. It is actually a very poorly written script.