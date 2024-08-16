BJP may opt for 'working president' model, rumours suggests before party's national meet, membership drive

The membership campaign, known as the sadasyata abhiyaan entails its workers fanning out asking for prospective members to join the party. Any person willing to join must pay a membership fee of Rs 200. The membership campaign will be followed by internal polls in the local, mandal, district, regional and state levels, after which a meeting of the national office-bearers will be held again. This will be followed by a meeting of the national executive.

Senior party sources said that this is when the president will be elected. As per the party constitution, councils of atleast 50% states will have to be elected first for the president’s election to commence.

The meeting at Nadda’s house was followed by a meeting of several NDA leaders in his residence earlier in the day. Nadda, who was first given an extension in his tenure till June this year to see the party through the Lok Sabha polls, was given yet another extension to help the party elect another president.

The party’s Constitution states that an electoral college consisting of members of the National Council as well as members of the State Council elects the president. Groups of 20 members of a state council can propose the name of any leader who has been a member of the party for 15 years and has agreed for the role. Any leader can hold the President’s post for two consecutive terms of three years each.