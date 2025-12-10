Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

‘BJP may use caste census to undermine caste-based reservation and legitimise EWS’: Anand Teltumbde

"I am not against the caste census. As someone from a data science background, I cannot be against data."
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 19:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 19:03 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsCensusInterviewPanaroma

Follow us on :

Follow Us