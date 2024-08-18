BJP membership drive from September 1, Amit Shah calls for taking party ideology to every corner

In a post on X, Nadda, who chaired the meeting, said the "comprehensive campaign will engage everyone, from top leadership to booth-level workers, and will offer every segment of society the opportunity to connect with the Bharatiya Janata Party." "Guided by PM Narendra Modi Ji's principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' it promises to be an inclusive initiative that unites people under our shared vision," he said.