BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary slams Priyank Kharge for targeting RSS, urges focus on governance

<p>NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday strongly criticised Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/rural-libraries-schools-in-karnataka-to-get-first-set-of-keo-computers-4033396">Priyank Kharge</a> for repeatedly questioning the registration status and financial transparency of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).</p> <p>Poojary asserted that Karnataka deserves better governance, meaningful development, accountability, and effective leadership rather than "distractions or divisive rhetoric" aimed at diverting attention from the government's failures.</p> <p>"Attacking the RSS may generate headlines, but it does little to improve the lives of the people of Karnataka," Poojary told reporters here. </p> .The political Pied Piper: Modi’s hypnotic slogans and the reality they conceal.<p>Defending the organisation, the BJP MP said the RSS functions strictly within the framework of the Constitution of India and has always worked for the welfare of the country. </p> <p>He highlighted that the RSS has branches in more than 50 countries and continues to serve the nation.</p> <p>"The Home Minister must focus on controlling crimes, the drug mafia, and other illegal activities," Poojary added.</p> <p>Poojary also took exception to statements by Congress leader, noting that while Chief Minister D K Shivakumar spoke of taking all leaders along with him, Home Minister Priyank Kharge was indulging in divisive politics.</p> <p>He advised the Home Minister to function within certain limitations and not act as a "super CM."</p>