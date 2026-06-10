Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary slams Priyank Kharge for targeting RSS, urges focus on governance

Defending the organisation, the BJP MP said the RSS functions strictly within the framework of the Constitution of India and has always worked for the welfare of the country.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 20:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 20:16 IST
India NewsBJPRSSPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us