BJP MP to move resolution in Rajya Sabha for ‘NaMo Nagar’, Opposition MPs for Caste Census, scrapping NEET, White Paper on unemployment

He gives a thumbs up to Chandigarh for its well-planned urban design and efficient public transport system that has helped in reducing congestion and improving quality of life and says that there is a need for such cities where urbanisation can lead to economic growth and better infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, Singh proposes to move the resolution urging the Narendra Modi government to build a “new, modern and hi-tech city named ‘NaMo Nagar’ in each state of the country”. Incidentally, admirers sometimes refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘NaMo’, especially on social media.

If the BJP MP is pitching for a hi-tech city, the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. MPs are using the platform to raise the decibel levels on issues on which they want to corner the government.

DMK MP Mohd Abdullah will demand legislation to move education from concurrent list to state list, scrapping NEET and National Testing Agency and providing a compensation of Rs one crore to families of victims of the NEET exam.