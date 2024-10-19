BJP names candidates for 1 Lok Sabha, 24 assembly bypolls

<p>New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday fielded Navya Haridas from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting on a Congress ticket.</p>.<p>The party also named 24 candidates for assembly polls across eight states.</p>.BJP leader’s son marries Pakistani girl online after visa delay.<p>Former MP Sunil Soni will contest from the Raipur City South assembly in Chhattisgarh.</p>.<p>Besides the central state, the BJP named its nominees for the assembly bypolls being held in Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.</p>