Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'BJP not remote controlled by RSS': Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said that Sangh Swayamsevaks did join the BJP and occupy important positions but it is incorrect to say that the RSS 'controls' the BJP.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 17:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 17:24 IST
India NewsBJPRSSIndia PoliticsMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us