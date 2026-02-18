<p>Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RSS">RSS</a>) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that the organisation did not 'remote control ' the BJP. </p><p>He said that despite this, those who oppose the BJP also oppose the RSS. </p><p>Speaking at an event here, Bhagwat said that Sangh Swayamsevaks did join the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP </a>and occupy important positions but it is incorrect to say that the RSS 'controls' the BJP.</p><p>Referring to the tariffs imposed by the President Donald Trump, he said that the US wanted to force the country to bend using its economic might and military power but India was a strong. </p>.Priyank Kharge and BJP spar over \nRSS and regional disparity.<p>On freeing the Hindu temples from government control, he said the issue was to look after the temples. </p><p>"The saints should ponder over how to look after the temples," he said.</p><p>Bhagwat also held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and reportedly discussed the prevailing political situation in the state.</p><p>The two leaders also discussed the issues pertaining to the next Assembly polls in the state due next year.</p>.RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges fairness and legal compliance amid UGC guidelines row.<p>Earlier, NSUI workers raised slogans against the RSS chief when he visited Lucknow University to take part in an event.</p><p>The students said that efforts were being made to 'saffronise' the educational institutions in the country.</p><p>Police detained several students after they tried to break the security cordon. </p><p>Bhagwat, who was on a two-day visit to the state capital, took part in several events attended by members of various organisations and answered their questions pertaining mainly to the social issues.</p>