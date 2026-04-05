Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP opposed to infiltrators, not against Muslims; bright prospects in Assam, Bengal: Gadkari

Highlighting the party's development plank, Gadkari said large-scale infrastructure investments and a governance-focused approach were key pillars of the BJP's campaign strategy.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 06:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 06:53 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsNitin GadkariBengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us