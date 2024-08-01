BJP, Opposition lock horns during eduction ministry grants demand discussion

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha saw a discussion on the demands for grants to the education ministry, with the Opposition and BJP members locking horns.

While Opposition members pointed at the deteriorating condition of the education sector, the treasury MPs counted their achievements. The discussions saw protests from the treasury benches when TMC MP Saugata Ray alleged that the RSS was “interfering” in the education sector.

The demands for grants was finally passed via voice vote by the House.

BJP MP Sambhit Patra said that the pupil teacher ratio increased by 9% during the Modi government and there was a 36% increase in the increment of electrification of schools.

“We want to create India as a talent basket, a solution provider. Budget allocation for education, employment and skilling in FY 2024-25 is Rs 1.48 lakh crore. The highest allocation of Rs 73,498 cr has been given to the Department of School Education and Literacy,” Patra said.