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BJP out to claim its share in Bihar: Kishor on Nitish's exit as CM

Speculations are rife that after Kumar, who recently got elected to the Rajya Sabha, moves to Delhi, the BJP will have its chief minister, for the first time ever, in Bihar.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsNitish KumarIndia PoliticsBiharPrashant Kishore

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