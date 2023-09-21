BJP Parliamentarians gathered women from their constituencies to witness the new Parliament

Parliamentarians of the Bharatiya Janata Party gathered women from their constituencies to witness the new Parliament building after the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.
On a day when the Bill was taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha, parliamentary staff said that over 5,000 women from neighbouring states such as Haryana and Rajasthan came to the visitors galleries of each House.
Parliamentarians of the party organised several women leaders attached to the Mahila Morcha, or women voters across their constituencies to come to the newly-inaugurated Parliament building. In the Rajya Sabha, some of the women visitors in the galleries started chanting “Modi, Modi” leading to a walkout from the Opposition at one point during the day.
“This is not the first such instance; on the first day of the session in the new Parliament building on Tuesday, several such members in the visitors chanted praises of the prime minister, and we objected to it,” an Opposition from North India said.
Women leaders of the party also planned to felicitate PM Modi after the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Several women MPs submitted a letter to the PMO asking for permission in this regard, and dozens of boxes of mithai were brought by the women MPs to distribute after the Bill’s passage.
Members of the Upper House also noted how the equivalent of the Central Hall arrangement in the New Building – which were laid out across two posh dining halls in the ground floor – were not allowing ex-MPs. “We were told earlier that the media will not be allowed in the lounge for MPs, but it came as a shock that even former MPs will now not be allowed to sit,” a senior Rajya Sabha MP said.
An ITDC official said that since the transition is on, several arrangements are still being made. “Even ministers are not being provided room service at this point,” the official said.