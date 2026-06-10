BJP plans pujas to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 12 years as prime minister

<p>Bengaluru: BJP state general secretary Nandish Reddy said on Tuesday that pujas would be performed across the country on June 10 to mark Narendra Modi completing 12 years as prime minister.</p>.DH Toon | PM Modi's 12 years in office.<p>State BJP president B Y Vijayendra is expected to perform the puja at Malleshwaram. The party’s state in-charge, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, will perform the puja in the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka will do the puja in Banashankari.</p>