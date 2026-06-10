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BJP plans pujas to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 12 years as prime minister

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka will do the puja in Banashankari.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 01:31 IST
BJPNarendra Modi

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