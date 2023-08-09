BJP's politics 'murdered Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Gandhi said that the Indian Army could have stopped the violence within a day had the government sought to end it. He added that the government was creating violence across the country.



“You have spread kerosene across the country, you spread kerosene in Manipur and lit it and burned it, and now you are doing the same in Haryana,” Gandhi said.



In his maiden speech after the membership’s reinstatement, Rahul sought to bring back the conversation to the Manipur violence, amid unrelenting heckling from the treasure benches, which prompted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to chide members from either side. Gandhi cited his conversation with two women in relief camps during his visit to the state last month.



“I spoke to a woman and asked her what happened; she said her young son was shot in front of her eyes. She said she laid with his body the whole night, and then escaped. When I asked her if she got anything, she said all she had was the clothes she was wearing and a photo of her son,” Gandhi said. The second woman he spoke to, Gandhi said, fainted in front of him as she remembered the trauma of the violence.



Speaking about his last speech in the House before he lost his membership in the House for 136 days, Gandhi said that he spoke about Adani which might have “hurt many people”.



“So I apologise…today I want to tell my friends in the BJP that there is no reason to be scared today as my main speech will not be around Adani,” Gandhi said.

He said that Lanka was not burned by Hanuman, but by the arrogance of Ravan. “Ravaan would listen to only two people – Meghnad and Kumbhakaran. Modiji, too, listens to two people – Adani and Amit Shah,” Gandhi said.