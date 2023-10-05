BJP portrays Rahul as Ravan, Cong says it's a design to murder him

The BJP on Thursday called Rahul Gandhi "evil, anti-dharma and anti-Ram" in a social media post depicting him as 'Ravan', inviting a sharp retort from the Congress which alleged the saffron party’s “nefarious intentions” are to “murder” their "fiercest critic".

They said the “atrocious graphic” was “downright dangerous” and intended to “incite and provoke” violence against the former Congress president.

The saffron party posted an image of Rahul with ten heads and a title 'Ravan' and claimed it is a film produced by the Congress and directed by international philanthropist George Soros, which the Modi government accuses of funding organisations that are against India.

The BJP tweeted, "the new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat."