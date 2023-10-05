BJP portrays Rahul as Ravan, Cong says it's a design to murder him

The BJP on Thursday called Rahul Gandhi "evil, anti-dharma and anti-Ram" in a social media post depicting him as 'Ravan', inviting a sharp retort from the Congress which alleged the saffron party’s “nefarious intentions” are to “murder” their "fiercest critic".
They said the “atrocious graphic” was “downright dangerous” and intended to “incite and provoke” violence against the former Congress president.
The saffron party posted an image of Rahul with ten heads and a title 'Ravan' and claimed it is a film produced by the Congress and directed by international philanthropist George Soros, which the Modi government accuses of funding organisations that are against India.
The BJP tweeted, "the new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat."
A screenshot of the tweet shared by the BJP.
Credit: X/@BJP4India
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said no words are enough to condemn the “shameful” graphic on the BJP handle comparing Rahul with Ravana.
“Their nefarious intentions are clear, they want to murder him. He lost his grandmother and father to assassinations. They withdrew his SPG protection to score petty political points,” Venugopal posted on X.
Venugopal alleged that the government has not allocated another house after evicting him from his “secure residence”.
“All this points to a well-planned conspiracy of the BJP to eliminate their fiercest critic, someone who attacks the very core of their hate-filled ideology,” he posted on X.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted on X, “What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India.”
“It is one thing for the PM to give evidence daily of being a pathological liar and of suffering from a narcissistic personality disorder. But for him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous,” he added.