BJP 'resorting to lies' says Rahul, hits back at saffron party for their tirade about his US visit

During his visit to Washington, Rahul told a gathering on September 10, "first of all you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. That is superficial."

Pointing to a Sikh man in the audience, Rahul said the fight is about whether he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban, whether he is allowed to wear 'kada', allowed to go to a gurdwara. "That is what the fight is about and not just for him, but for all religions."

"What the RSS is basically saying is that certain states are inferior to other states, certain languages are inferior to other languages, certain religions are inferior to other religions, certain communities are inferior to other communities. That is the fight about. We are of the opinion that whether you are from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, all of you have your traditions, all of you have your language and every single one of them is as important as any other one," he said.

"The fight is about what type of India we are going to have. Are we going to have an India where people are allowed to believe what they want to believe, where people are allowed to respect what they want to respect, say what they want to say, listen to what they want to listen to... Or are we going to have an India where only a few limited people can decide what is going to happen. Problem is that these people do not understand India," he added.