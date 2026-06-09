BJP ridicules I.N.D.I.A bloc on dwindling numbers

<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Monday took a swipe at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-parties-choose-to-keep-strains-on-backburner-vow-to-face-bjp-rss-unitedly-4031815">Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc</a> meeting here, claiming that the alliance was steadily losing both political relevance and the support of its constituents.</p>.<p>Addressing the media after the bloc meeting at the Constitution Club, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra mocked the declining attendance at I.N.D.I.A bloc gatherings, saying the alliance had shrunk so much that its meetings “may soon be held in a car.”</p>.<p>"They (the I.N.D.I.A alliance) are scheduled to hold a meeting every two months. So, by the third or fourth meeting, I suspect the meeting will take place inside a car,” Patra said. </p>.<p>The BJP leader also targeted Congress leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-wants-youth-to-keep-making-reels-fry-pakodas-rahul-gandhi-slams-modi-on-cbse-osm-row-4030527"> Rahul Gandhi</a>, alleging that his presence had weakened political allies.</p>.'Wherever Rahul is present, no one’s fortunes will prosper': BJP takes dig at I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting.<p>"Wherever Rahul is present, no one’s fortunes will prosper,” Patra said, while referring to the alliance’s internal dynamics and the electoral setbacks faced by some Opposition parties.</p>.<p>The bloc held its first formal meeting since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to discuss a range of political and economic issues, including electoral roll revisions, examination controversies and the broader political situation in the country. </p>