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BJP ridicules I.N.D.I.A bloc on dwindling numbers

The BJP leader also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his presence had weakened political allies.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 21:59 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 21:59 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsOpposition

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