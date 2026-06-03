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BJP-RSS eyeing 'jal, jangal, zameen' of tribals, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi made the remarks in a social media post after attending an event at Indira Bhawan organised by the Adivasi Congress.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsBJPRahul Gandhitribals

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