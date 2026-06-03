BJP-RSS eyeing 'jal, jangal, zameen' of tribals, says Rahul Gandhi

<p>Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-RSS of having an "anti-Adivasi mindset". He claimed that they are seeking to deprive the tribals of their rights to "jal, jangal aur zameen (water, forests, and land)".</p>.<p>Gandhi made the remarks in a social media post after attending an event at Indira Bhawan organised by the Adivasi Congress.</p>.<p>Gandhi addressed the gathering at the Adivasi Professionals Conclave 2026 after paying respects to Birsa Munda. He also discussed issues concerning tribals.</p>.'Sonia Gandhi had faith in me, Rahul a constant source of guidance': CM-designate DK Shivakumar on his political journey.<p>The leader of opposition was also presented with traditional Adivasi headgear by Adivasi Congress chief Vikrant Bhuria.</p>.<p>In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The Adivasis are the original custodians of India - the very people in whom India's historical consciousness and wisdom are embodied. This is the truth." "The anti-Adivasi mindset of the BJP and RSS seeks to deprive you of your rights to 'Jal, Jangal, aur Zameen (water, forests, and land)' by labeling you 'Vanvasi'," Gandhi said.</p>.<p>"The Congress party and I respect your rights, and we are prepared to take every step, and fight every battle to protect them," he asserted. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>