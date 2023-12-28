BJP-RSS taking us back to era of Rajas and Maharajas, says Rahul Gandhi

Coinciding with the 139th foundation day of the Congress, the grand old party launched the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the rally.

The rally was held at the venue named 'Bharat Jodo Maidan' with the mission - 'Hai Taiyaar Hum’ (We are Ready).

“The Congress ideology states that the country should be run by people not by Rajas…BJP’s ideology is of ‘Raja ki vichardhara’…the orders in BJP regime come from the top…on the other hand, in Congress any worker can ask a question,” he said.