BJP-RSS taking us back to era of Rajas and Maharajas, says Rahul Gandhi

Nagpur: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP-RSS of taking India back to the days of Rajas and Maharajas.
“The fight for Independence was not just against the Britishers but also the Rajas and Maharajas…they had a sort of partnership…the RSS ideology is taking India back to the pre-Independence-era,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally at Dighori Naka in Nagpur.
Coinciding with the 139th foundation day of the Congress, the grand old party launched the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the rally.
The rally was held at the venue named 'Bharat Jodo Maidan' with the mission - 'Hai Taiyaar Hum’ (We are Ready).
“The Congress ideology states that the country should be run by people not by Rajas…BJP’s ideology is of ‘Raja ki vichardhara’…the orders in BJP regime come from the top…on the other hand, in Congress any worker can ask a question,” he said.