Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'BJP scared to praise Atal Bihari Vajpayee, no credit given to him': Rajeev Shukla slams India-US trade deal

"We praise Narsimha Rao ji but they're scared to speak about Atal ji," Shukla said while comparing US tariff rates during Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi era.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 10:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsIndiaDonald TrumpIndia-USAtal Bihari VajpayeeTrade dealRajiv ShuklaUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us