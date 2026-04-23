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BJP scored double 'F' in ensuring fuel, fertilizer security for nation: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge's swipe came days after Joshi said India is not a 'vishwaguru' (global teacher) anymore and this term should not be used.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun Kharge

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