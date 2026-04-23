<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Thursday alleged that the Modi government has scored a "double" failure grade in ensuring fuel and fertiliser security for India, and tried to deflect its failures through "delimitation theatrics".</p>.<p>Kharge also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he should heed to his own "Mardarshak Mandal" member Murli Manohar Joshi, who recently stated that "we should not use the rhetoric of Vishwaguru anymore".</p>.'Terrorist' tag for PM Modi': Election Commission issues notice to Mallikarjun Kharge, but only after a faux pas.<p>Kharge's swipe came days after Joshi said India is not a 'vishwaguru' (global teacher) anymore and this term should not be used.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Joshi had made a strong pitch for making Sanskrit India's official language, saying many people, including B R Ambedkar, made efforts for it in the past, but the proposals were not cleared.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Kharge said, "Modi government tried to deflect its failures and serious Epstein file allegations, through delimitation theatrics, but India saw through the charade. The BJP has scored a DOUBLE 'F' (Fail) in ensuring Fuel & Fertilizer security for the nation." On fuel, Kharge said production is down, import diversification fails, our ships in the Strait of Hormuz are unable to secure safe passage.</p>.<p>"14 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded there since 54 days. India’s crude oil production has been falling for the 11th consecutive year in 2025–26, all thanks to Modi Govt. Overall crude production has collapsed by nearly 22 per cent since 2014–15," he said.</p>.<p>Gas output has suffered an even more shocking decline of around 40 per cent, falling from 47,555 MMSCM in 2011–12 to just 28,672 MMSCM in 2020–21, Kharge said.</p>.<p>"Now, the Modi Govt has stopped ANY new LPG connection. After long queues, 45-day wait for Rural India to book a cylinder, to black-marketing, the people bore the brunt of "Sab Changa Si" (All is well) denials!" he said.</p>.<p>On fertiliser, Kharge said even before geopolitical disruptions, fertiliser shortages were already being reported across multiple seasons.</p>.<p>"Indian farmers painfully suffer the consequences of BJP's apathy! Fertilizer production has now fallen to a 5-year-low in March 2026, with a massive 24.6 per cent year-on-year drop. China has already restricted specialised fertilizers in July 2025, but Modi government did not bother to diversify imports. Russia has also now halted fertilizer exports," he said.</p>.BJP delegation meets EC, seeks strictest action against Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘terrorist’ remark targeting PM Modi.<p>"Perhaps PM Modi, should heed to his own Mardarshak Mandal member, Shri Murli Manohar Joshi, who recently said that we should not use the rhetoric of 'Vishwaguru' anymore!" Kharge said.</p>.<p>He also shared a picture montage of news reports with the caption 'Fuel Security Floundered Under BJP'. </p>