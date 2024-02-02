BJP seeks Ethics Committee probe, apology on Congress MP's 'separate south India' remark

New Delhi: Congress MP DK Suresh’s controversial remarks on a separate south India reverberated in Parliament on Friday with the ruling BJP seeking an Ethics Committee probe against him and apology and condemnation from the main Opposition party.

The BJP asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to condemn and apologise to the nation for the MP’s remarks and strict action against him, while insisting that Suresh has violated his oath.

Congress initially appeared to weather out the storm with Kharge telling Rajya Sabha that the Upper House could not discuss the matter as Suresh is a Lok Sabha MP but he soon added that “from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the country is one and will remain one”.

Suresh had landed in trouble on Thursday following his comments on budget during which he said that injustice is being meted out to south India and they may be forced to demand a separate nation. However, later in the day he claimed that the BJP was twisting his remarks.

In Lok Sabha where the Opposition had walked out over Jharkhand developments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi led the charge urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the case to the Ethics Committee.

He said the Congress MP has insulted the Constitution and it was the tradition of the Congress.