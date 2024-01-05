BJP sets eyes on Dalit voters through Ayodhya

Modi further visited the residence of Mira Manjhi, a member of the 'Nishad' (boatmen) community, and shared tea with her in Ayodhya. Although the Manjhi community is classified under the OBC category in Uttar Pradesh, it is among the Dalit community in Bihar.

The Prime Minister also invited Mira's family to participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. As per the 'Ram Charitmanas,' Lord Rama had crossed a river in the boat of the 'Nishadraj' (Nishad King) and had bestowed blessings upon him. The invitation to the Manjhi family appears to be a deliberate effort to highlight the historical ties between Lord Rama and the community.

Interestingly, Modi also sported a green scarf while addressing a public meeting at Ayodhya during his visit, The green colour is usually associated with the Dalit community in the state.

''Dalits are also Hindus....they also worship Lord Rama and by reaching out to them and re-kindling the ancient bond with Rama we are only trying to make them feel that this government truly believes in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas','' remarked a senior UP BJP leader while speaking to DH.

Dalits constitute approximately 20 per cent of the total electorate in Uttar Pradesh, holding the potential to influence outcomes in over two dozen Lok Sabha constituencies. While the BJP secured victory in all 17 reserved seats in UP during the 2014 LS polls, its tally reduced to 15 seats in 2019. The alliance between Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav at that time posed a significant challenge, particularly on around half a dozen seats.

With Mayawati's sway among the Dalits seemingly slipping fast, BJP is only likely to intensify its efforts to wean away the community as the next LS polls near.