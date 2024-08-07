BJP slams Congress after Salman Khurshid compares India with Bangladesh situation

New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid stoked a controversy when he said that what happened in Bangladesh can happen in India. In response, the BJP said that the Congress was fanning “anarchist” tendencies.
At the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman’s book Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims, Khurshid said that while everything may look normal in Kashmir or anywhere else, "under the surface there is something."
“What’s happening in Bangladesh can happen here... the spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they’ve blown up in Bangladesh,” he said, leading to backlash from the BJP.
Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur said that after facing loss “three times in a row”, the Congress wants to push the country into a “state of anarchy”.
“They can do anything to take the country back in time. Such statements by Congress leaders show the mentality of the party and its leaders. I want to ask the Congress, do they agree with this statement made by Salman Khurshid,” Thakur said.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Congress has given support to Khurshid tacitly.
“So many other leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, were present there, and they, in a way, supported that statement. Rahul Gandhi, whenever he went abroad, used to meet many people secretly and speak against India; now we are getting to know what his intention was,” Patra alleged.
Published 07 August 2024, 12:19 IST