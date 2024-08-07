BJP slams Congress after Salman Khurshid compares India with Bangladesh situation

New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid stoked a controversy when he said that what happened in Bangladesh can happen in India. In response, the BJP said that the Congress was fanning “anarchist” tendencies.

At the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman’s book Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims, Khurshid said that while everything may look normal in Kashmir or anywhere else, "under the surface there is something."

“What’s happening in Bangladesh can happen here... the spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they’ve blown up in Bangladesh,” he said, leading to backlash from the BJP.