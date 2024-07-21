BJP slams Jairam Ramesh for 'live-tweeting' issues raised at all-party meeting

Ramesh, who attended the meeting, posted on X while the deliberations were going on, "In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD(U) leader demanded special category status for Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter."

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said there is a certain propriety and protocol one associates with these all-party meetings.