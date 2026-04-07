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BJP slams Mallikarjun Kharge over 'illiterate' remark, seeks apology

Kharge had said the people of the state were 'educated and clever' and cannot be misled, unlike those who were 'illiterate' in Gujarat and some other places.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun Kharge

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