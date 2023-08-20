BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for his 'Chinese incursion' remark in Ladakh

“China had to withdraw in Galwan due to the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers. We will debate with you on how much you understand the needs of India’s security. But please, do not weaken the morale of India in matters of security,” the former union minister said.

On the second day of his visit to Leh, Gandhi said that he could not come to Ladakh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra due to some logistical issues. However, Gandhi asserted that he has visited Pangong Lake. He also added that intends to go to Nubra and Kargil to listen to the people and their concerns.

“Over here, the concern is, of course, the land that has been occupied by China. People here have been affected in a big way because their grazing lands have been taken away. PM Modi says that not an inch of land is occupied. This is incorrect. Ask anyone here and they will tell you,” Gandhi told reporters on Sunday.