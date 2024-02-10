BJP spent over Rs 1,000 cr on polls in 2022-23, collected electoral bonds worth over Rs 1,200 cr: Audit

New Delhi: BJP spent five times more than its main rival Congress for elections in 2022-23 while it collected seven times more from electoral bonds, the ruling party’s latest audit report showed.

The BJP incurred Rs 1,092.15 crore for election related expenses in 2022-23 compared to Congress’ expenditure of Rs 192.55 crore. BJP had spent Rs 645.85 crore in 2021-22.

If one takes the controversial electoral bonds, the BJP collected Rs 1,294.14 crore as against Congress’ Rs 171.01 crore in the previous fiscal, in figures that give weight to Opposition’s allegation that the financial instrument is majorly favouring the ruling party.

The audit report submitted to the Election Commission showed that the BJP’s total income rose to Rs 2,360.84 crore from Rs 1,917.12 crore, while that of Congress was just Rs 452.37 crore. The total expenditure was Rs 1,361.68 crore compared to Congress’ Rs 467.13 crore in 2022-23.

Of the total income, electoral bonds accounted for 54 per cent while Rs 2,120.06 crore came from donations for the BJP. Income from bank interest was Rs 237.3 crore compared to previous fiscal's Rs 133.3 crore.