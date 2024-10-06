Home
BJP stoking communal tensions in Goa, its attempts will not go unchallenged: Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, Gandhi said Goa's appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 10:33 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 10:33 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsGoacommunal tension

