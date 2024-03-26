JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP takes out counter-protest march in Delhi; water cannons used on protestors seeking CM Kejriwal's resignation

BJP leaders and supporters held a counter-protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Protestors hit the streets from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat via ITO. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva led this protest. Delhi police used water cannons to disperse BJP workers.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 09:07 IST

Follow Us

Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest by the ED in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi.

Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest by the ED in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Police resort to water cannon to disperse the protesting BJP workers in Delhi.

Police resort to water cannon to disperse the protesting BJP workers in Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Protestors shout slogans as the Delhi police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister.

Protestors shout slogans as the Delhi police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister.

Credit: PTI

Water cannon being used on BJP workers in New Delhi.

Water cannon being used on BJP workers in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest by the ED.

Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest by the ED.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 March 2024, 09:07 IST)
India NewsBharatiya Janata PartyprotestNarendra ModiNew DelhiArvind KejriwalDelhi News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT