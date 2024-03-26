BJP takes out counter-protest march in Delhi; water cannons used on protestors seeking CM Kejriwal's resignation

Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest by the ED in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi.
Police resort to water cannon to disperse the protesting BJP workers in Delhi.
Protestors shout slogans as the Delhi police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister.
Water cannon being used on BJP workers in New Delhi.
Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest by the ED.
(Published 26 March 2024, 09:07 IST)