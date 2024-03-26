BJP takes out counter-protest march in Delhi; water cannons used on protestors seeking CM Kejriwal's resignation

BJP leaders and supporters held a counter-protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Protestors hit the streets from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat via ITO. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva led this protest. Delhi police used water cannons to disperse BJP workers.