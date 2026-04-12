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BJP targets Congress over ‘roadblocks’ to women’s quota, calls Parliament session a ‘test’ for Opposition

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared a draft bill for the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsBJPCongressNarendra ModiParliamentOppositionMallikarjun KhargeLok Sabha

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