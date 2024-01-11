BJP targets I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders over snubbed Ram mandir invite

While the Congress has declined the invitation saying that the BJP-RSS combine has made the inauguration of an “incomplete” temple a political event, Yechury was the first one to turn it down.

Leaders of the TMC have indicated that Banerjee too is unlikely to go. And, Akhilesh and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have recently traded barbs over the invite – while Akhilesh said that he had not been invited, VHP president Alok Kumar said that he had extended an invitation.

In the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress declining the invitation for the Ram Mandir is not new since it had earlier boycotted several important events.

“This includes the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, the G20 Summit, Kargil Vijay Diwas from 2004 to 2009, and even the Bharat Ratna ceremony of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who belonged to their party,” Trivedi said.