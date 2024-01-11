BJP targets I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders over snubbed Ram mandir invite

New Delhi: The BJP continued its attack on the Congress for declining the invitation to the Ram Temple’s consecration in Ayodhya, alleging that the party is opposed to Hinduism. On Thursday, the party released a poster attacking several leaders of the I.N.D.I.A coalition.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the party released a poster with the images of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav. “Recognise the faces of the opponents of Sanatan who rejected the invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony,” the post read.
While the Congress has declined the invitation saying that the BJP-RSS combine has made the inauguration of an “incomplete” temple a political event, Yechury was the first one to turn it down.
Leaders of the TMC have indicated that Banerjee too is unlikely to go. And, Akhilesh and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have recently traded barbs over the invite – while Akhilesh said that he had not been invited, VHP president Alok Kumar said that he had extended an invitation.
In the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress declining the invitation for the Ram Mandir is not new since it had earlier boycotted several important events.
“This includes the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, the G20 Summit, Kargil Vijay Diwas from 2004 to 2009, and even the Bharat Ratna ceremony of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who belonged to their party,” Trivedi said.