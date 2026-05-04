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BJP to bring organisational changes after massive win in Bengal; focus on UP, Gujarat polls

This is crucial for the BJP with its below-par result in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the big spectre of succession looming large.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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