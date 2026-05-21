<p>Pollster Pradeep Gupta has said that the current political dominance of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>is likely to continue for "at least 20 years", arguing that the ruling party's position would remain strong as long as governance performance does not reduce significantly. </p><p>The Axis My India chief drew parallels to the long dominance that the Congress once witnessed, suggesting that Indian politics is witnessing another cycle of one-party predominance.</p><p>"There is a threshold in politics. Earlier, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> ruled continuously till 1977. After that, it started facing difficulties. In those days, we used to talk about a political generation lasting around 20 years. That 20-year cycle will remain even now," Gupta told <em>PTI</em> in an interview on Wednesday, adding that the BJP could similarly remain at the centre of Indian politics for an extended period.</p>.Top BJP leader's Karnataka visit puts focus on Vijayendra's future, term as state party chief ends in November .<p>According to Gupta, the future of the ruling NDA and the opposition will depend on the performance of the incumbent government.</p><p>"After receiving such a massive mandate, expectations from the BJP have also increased. So the BJP and the NDA will now have to super perform," he said.</p><p>"Till the time their performance does not become weak or poor, they will keep winning and the opposition will keep losing," he added.</p><p>The political commentator said that the Congress faced the burden of "legacy issues" related to poor governance in the past, making recovery a lengthy process. </p><p>"Even if you talk about 2029, it would mean around 15 years (out of power for Congress). I feel it may take at least five more years for them to convince the entire country," he said.</p><p>At the same time, Gupta noted that political dominance also raised public expectations.</p><p>"When you reach great heights, there is also a tendency to come down later. BJP has also reached that stage where expectations from it have risen," he said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>