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'BJP to continue political dominance at least till 2034': Axis My India chief Pradeep Gupta

According to Gupta, the future of the ruling NDA and the opposition will depend on the performance of the incumbent government.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:33 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:33 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndia Politics

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