BJP to have poll offices in all Lok Sabha segments by Jan 30

New Delhi: To prepare for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to have election offices across all Lok Sabha segments by January 30. In these offices, a worker’s conference will be held, as well as a meeting of public representatives where senior leaders will take place.
Sources in the party said that in the recently concluded three-day meeting of its key functionaries and top leadership, where PM Modi asked those present to start the preparations in full swing, an agenda has been prepared to guide those involved. The BJP has set a target to better its vote share by 10 per cent and its seats to 350 from the 303 it won in 2019.
As per the agenda, election offices in every Lok Sabha constituency will be opened before January 30. Leaders have been also asked to organise a workers conference in each seat, where the prominent leaders of the state will try to sort out differences of any.
“In some stages, there are some upset workers since several new faces have joined. This will be an opportunity for them to air out their grievances,” a senior party leader said.
Senior party leaders have also been tasked several seats each, so that they go and meet the workers there. State leaders have also been asked hold meetings involving public representatives of all levels so that their feedback can be involved in the preparations, the leader said.
The party had also decided to depute a Lok Sabha in-charge and Lok Sabha convener. The in-charge will be from outside the Lok Sabha constituency and a convener from the constituency; and the Convenor cannot be a candidate.
The party had, prior to this, laid out a Lok Sabha pravas system where each MP was deputed seats to take care of. Recently, to publicise the Viksit Bharat programme, all the ministers of the centre were tasked with travelling to select seats across the country.
The Party has also been working on a booth programme where it’s booths have been divided pas per its past performances in the last few elections.