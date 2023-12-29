BJP to have poll offices in all Lok Sabha segments by Jan 30

New Delhi: To prepare for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to have election offices across all Lok Sabha segments by January 30. In these offices, a worker’s conference will be held, as well as a meeting of public representatives where senior leaders will take place.

Sources in the party said that in the recently concluded three-day meeting of its key functionaries and top leadership, where PM Modi asked those present to start the preparations in full swing, an agenda has been prepared to guide those involved. The BJP has set a target to better its vote share by 10 per cent and its seats to 350 from the 303 it won in 2019.

As per the agenda, election offices in every Lok Sabha constituency will be opened before January 30. Leaders have been also asked to organise a workers conference in each seat, where the prominent leaders of the state will try to sort out differences of any.