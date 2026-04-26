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BJP to hold special assembly session in four states on women's quota bill

The TDP-ruled Andhra Pradesh also is likely to hold a special session in May.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 12:18 IST
India NewsBJPCongressDelhiNarendra ModiMadhya PradeshHaryanaIndia Politicsdelimitation

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