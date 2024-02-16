BJP to hold two-day national council meet in Delhi over the weekend

New Delhi: Weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a two-day National Council, an extended form of its annual National Executive, where over 11,500 delegates are set to attend. The meet, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam, will also pass two resolutions on the Modi’s government’s ten years, including the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Leaders of the party said that office-bearers of the party across the country, its central ministers, sitting and former MPs, MLAs, elected mayors and deputy mayors will take part in the two-day meet, which will conclude with Modi's address.
Kickstarting the event, party president J P Nadda will deliver the inaugural speech on February 17.
The meetings of the party’s council is held every general election year.
This term, the party has set the target of winning more than 400 seats along with the constituents of the NDA.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the interim Budget session, PM Modi said that the BJP alone will bag 370 seats and the NDA over 400. So far, only the Congress, under Rajiv Gandhi, has managed to win over 400 seats – in the Lok Sabha elections of 1984 - after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.
On Thursday, addressing reporters here senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said inner party democracy is in the “DNA” of the BJP. “The BJP is the only party which does maximum organisational work in a democratic manner, be it holding in time the party's national convention, national executive and other programmes in states and districts,” Prasad said.