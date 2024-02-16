BJP to hold two-day national council meet in Delhi over the weekend

New Delhi: Weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a two-day National Council, an extended form of its annual National Executive, where over 11,500 delegates are set to attend. The meet, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam, will also pass two resolutions on the Modi’s government’s ten years, including the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Leaders of the party said that office-bearers of the party across the country, its central ministers, sitting and former MPs, MLAs, elected mayors and deputy mayors will take part in the two-day meet, which will conclude with Modi's address.

Kickstarting the event, party president J P Nadda will deliver the inaugural speech on February 17.