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BJP to launch nation-wide stir against Opposition for its 'anti-women' stance as delimitation, quota bills defeated in LS

The Congress’s anti-woman alliance which carried out deceit against women ensured that what could have given them more rights is robbed', BJP chief Nitin Nabin said.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 17:17 IST
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