<p>New Delhi: The BJP will now carry out a nation-wide campaign to convey the message that the Opposition is anti-women, with several MPs of the party holding a protest at Parliament’s Makar Dwar just minutes after<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/constitution-amendment-bill-on-womens-quota-delimitation-fail-to-pass-lok-sabha-test-3971830"> the Constitution amendment bills were defeated</a>. Leaders of the NDA got into a huddle to chalk out the future course of action, with JP Nadda chairing the meeting. </p><p>BJP President Nitin Nabin told reporters outside the Parliament that Congress’s anti-women alliance is “exposed”. “The prime minister made an attempt, and this day could have turned out into one that could have been remembered down the ages. But the Congress’s anti-woman alliance which carried out deceit against women ensured that what could have given them more rights is robbed. The prime minister also told them that the credit will be theirs if the bills pass,” he said. </p>.Constitution amendment bill on women's quota, delimitation fail to pass Lok Sabha test.<p>Nabin also added that the party will now hit the streets. “We will tell the women that the games they played with numbers will hit them back,” he added. </p><p>After the bills were defeated in the Lok Sabha, BJP MPs carried out a protest even as it rained, carrying out slogans and marching across the Parliament premises. The introduction of the Bills was preceded by a massive push by the BJP, with the prime minister meeting several women achievers, writing a letter to women, and urging MPs to vote for the bill. He also appealed to the Opposition. </p>.'Tides are turning against BJP': Abhishek Banerjee tells Rahul Gandhi after Lok Sabha Bill defeat.<p>Even as questions were raised on why did the BJP bring in the amendments at a time when state elections were going around, a senior minister indicated that the party will gain politically in the ongoing assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in the short run, and will have a stick to attack the Opposition with in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. </p><p>During his speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Modi echoed the same sentiment. “If you oppose the bills, we stand to gain, and if you help pass them then no one gains (politically),” he had said. </p>