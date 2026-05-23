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BJP to launch nationwide outreach campaign to mark 12 years of Modi govt

The exercise is expected to serve as a major political messaging campaign for the ruling party ahead of upcoming elections in several states.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 16:25 IST
India NewsBJPNarendra ModiIndia Politics

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