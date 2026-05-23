BJP to launch nationwide outreach campaign to mark 12 years of Modi govt

<p>New Delhi: The BJP will launch a nationwide outreach and publicity campaign from June 5 to June 21 to mark 12 years of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>government, according to an internal circular issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.</p><p>The circular, dated May 19, said the campaign, themed “12 Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare”, will commemorate the NDA government completing 12 years in office on June 7. It also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become the country’s “longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister” in the coming days.</p>.Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the country’s largest expressway ‘Ganga Expressway’.<p>To coordinate the exercise, the party has formed a team of general secretary Arun Singh, MPs D Purandeswari, Ananta Nayak, Kanad Purkayastha and Sanjay Jaiswal, as well former MP Vinod Sonkar and national secretary Narinder Singh Raina. </p><p>To this end, a team of five senior office bearers at the state-level and four members at the district-level will be formed, and all Morchas have been asked to form state-level. To facilitate this, virtual workshops are being held between May 19 and 24. And district-level in-person workshops have to be completed by May 31. </p><p>As part of the exercise, senior BJP leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states will hold a series of media interactions between June 8 and June 12 to highlight the government’s achievements over the past 12 years. In non-NDA ruled states, central ministers, state presidents and legislative party leaders have been tasked with leading the outreach.</p><p>The circular said a “Special Outreach Campaign” will be organised between June 8 and June 14, involving Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and party office-bearers. The programme will include tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns focused on plastic waste, and “Pragati Path Yatras” showcasing infrastructure and flagship development projects.</p><p>As per the programme, every MP will spend a day in every assembly constituency under his Lok Sabha, and every MLA will spend a day in every mandal under his assembly constituency. Additionally, in every district, atleast 500 “important personalities” will be contacted and they will be presented with a shawl and an achievement folder.</p>.PM Modi slams ‘bayan bahadur’ Opposition, says household savings rose under BJP’s good governance.<p>Additionally, in every revenue block of the country, a 3-day registration camp for Central and State Schemes will be undertaken, with a focus on Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Vay Vandana, PM Surya Ghar, PM SVANidhi, Lakhpati Didi, and VB-G-RAM G schemes.</p><p>The BJP will also organise “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Conventions” at the district level as part of the campaign. The circular described the anniversary celebrations as an occasion to highlight the Modi government’s work for the poor, farmers and women, while projecting its vision of a “Viksit Bharat”. </p><p>The exercise is expected to serve as a major political messaging campaign for the ruling party ahead of upcoming elections in several states.</p>