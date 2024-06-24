BJP to launch programme against 1975 Emergency to 'expose authoritarianism' of Congress

According to Article 352 of the Constitution, the president can proclaim an Emergency if there is a grave threat to the security of the country -- whether by war or external aggression or armed rebellion.

Baluni said, "The Emergency stands as an unforgettable dark chapter in India's robust democracy. The then-prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on the nation on June 25, 1975, marking a severe curtailment of democratic freedoms."

Over the next 21 months, the then-Congress government held the country's democracy and the Constitution "captive, unleashing countless atrocities on the people, media and opposition leaders", he said.

This period became synonymous with one-sided "Congress-led tyranny" during which civil rights were abolished and dissenting voices unjustly imprisoned, Baluni, who is also an MP, said. "Even today, reading this cursed page added to Indian history on June 25, 1975, continues to evoke deep-seated fear."

"To expose the Congress' authoritarianism and its disregard for the nation's Constitution, the BJP has launched a nationwide programme," he said.

"BJP national president JP Nadda will address the main event 'Dark Days of Democracy' at the party's central office in New Delhi tomorrow at 12:30 pm," he added.

Late on June 25, 1975, Gandhi made the announcement of imposition of Emergency in a broadcast on All India Radio, shortly after the Supreme Court granted a conditional stay to a Allahabad High Court verdict declaring her election to the Lok Sabha as null and void.

The 21-month period was known for forced mass sterlisations, censorship of the press, suspension of constitutional rights and centralisation of power.

Baluni said BJP leaders, officebearers and karyakartas will participate in the programmes across the country "to protest" against the imposition of the Emergency in 1975.