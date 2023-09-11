BJP to organise 'OBC Mahakumbh' ahead of Assembly polls in states

Ahead of the assembly polls later this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party is organising a gathering of backward class leaders and voters. The ‘OBC Mahakumbh’ will be held in November at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.
The move, to mobilise backward votes for the party in the poll-bound states as well as for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be organised by the party’s OBC Morcha. The Mahakumbh will see the attendance of the party’s prominent OBC leaders, elected representatives as well as OBC community leaders from some key states, especially Uttar Pradesh.
Leaders involved in the matter said that details of the gathering are still being worked out, and meetings have been held within the Morcha routinely; a meeting with the central leadership is scheduled for later this week.
The gathering will be crucial for the saffron party, which is relying heavily on the backward votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP welcomed Dara Singh back into the party, and OP Rajbhar into the NDA fold earlier this year. Yet, the loss in the by-polls in Ghosi has shown that there is a lot more to be done.
The party has projected PM Modi as a prominent OBC leader, and last year, the Morcha sent out its representatives across 23 states for feedback on the status of OBC communities, with an aim at looking at the “micro communities” within the caste grouping. While there is no empirical data, several datasets indicate that the OBC community comprises upwards of 40% of the voters across the country.
In the election-going states, too, the OBC Morcha is mobilising the backwards castes. Morcha chief Dr K Laxman said that the elected representatives of the party will hold meetings in every district starting later this month. “We will be holding massive sammelans, intellectual meets and the elected representatives – whether it is a sarpanch, councillor, MLA or MP – will tell the voters of the various steps that PM Modi has taken for them,” he said.
The Vishwakarma scheme, which will be launched on Modi’s birthday on September 17, will benefit over 140 sub-castes of the OBCs, Dr Laxman said. To highlight the budgetary allowance of Rs 13,000 crore under the scheme, he said that the OBC Morcha will carry out bike rallies and relay Modi’s speech on the occasion across all districts.