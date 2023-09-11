BJP to organise 'OBC Mahakumbh' ahead of Assembly polls in states

Leaders involved in the matter said that details of the gathering are still being worked out, and meetings have been held within the Morcha routinely; a meeting with the central leadership is scheduled for later this week.



The gathering will be crucial for the saffron party, which is relying heavily on the backward votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP welcomed Dara Singh back into the party, and OP Rajbhar into the NDA fold earlier this year. Yet, the loss in the by-polls in Ghosi has shown that there is a lot more to be done.



The party has projected PM Modi as a prominent OBC leader, and last year, the Morcha sent out its representatives across 23 states for feedback on the status of OBC communities, with an aim at looking at the “micro communities” within the caste grouping. While there is no empirical data, several datasets indicate that the OBC community comprises upwards of 40% of the voters across the country.