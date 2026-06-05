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BJP treats turncoats like disposable pawns; Jakhar & Ravneet Bittu prime examples: Harpal Singh Cheema

The name of Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, a sitting Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, did not figure in the list.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:19 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:19 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndia Politics

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