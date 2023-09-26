BJP trying to create false narrative, didn't utter a word against sanctity of Parliament: Danish Ali

Meanwhile, asked about no action against Bidhuri till now, Congress's media department head Pawan Khera said, "Do you think any action will be taken? Has any action been taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Why do you expect action from the BJP against their own MP?' 'This is a country which has witnessed immediate removal of ministers just because there was an unproven charge of corruption against them. That was the sensitivity we showed and punished our own people without any proof against them," Khera said.