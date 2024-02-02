BJP trying to topple every opposition-led state governments: Jairam Ramesh

Rampurhat (WB): Alleging a delay in inviting Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the BJP was attempting to overthrow all opposition-led state governments in the country.

Ramesh highlighted the swift reappointment of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister after his resignation as an example of contrast to the delayed invitation for Champai Soren to assume the chief minister's role in the neighbouring state.

Despite the JMM-led coalition, with the Congress and RJD as constituents, holding a clear majority in the Jharkhand assembly, there was a perceived delay in extending the invitation for Champai Soren to take oath as CM, Ramesh said.

"We have 48 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, despite that there was a delay in inviting Soren to take oath," he said, alleging that the BJP was trying to break the JMM, RJD or the Congress to form its government in the state.

"The same was done in Maharashtra. BJP's game plan is to topple every (opposition) dispensation to form its own government," he said at a press conference here, adding that it also happened in Madhya Pradesh in 2020.

Champai Soren, who took oath on Friday, was appointed to the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis.