BJP using mimicry issue to pin down Opposition

In a post on X, Dhankhar said he received a call from PM Modi who “expressed extreme grief” over the “outrageous theatrics” by some MPs in Parliament. “He told me that he has been enduring such insults for the last twenty years, but with a constitutional post like the V-P of the country, and that too in the Parliament, it is unfortunate that this happens,” Dhankhar posted, adding that he told the PM that these acts stop him from carrying his duty.

President Murmu also sent out her support, and in a post, said he was “dismayed” to see that the V-P was “humiliated” in the Parliament complex. “Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the People of India expect them to uphold it,” the President posted.