Harsh Vardhan, BJP veteran & former health minister, quits politics a day after party denies him Lok Sabha ticket

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced his retirement from politics.

This came a day after the BJP announced its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, dropping two-term MP Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat and naming Praveen Khandelwal as its candidate instead.

"After over thirty years of a glorious electoral career, during which I won all the five assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party organisation and the governments at the state and centre I finally bow out to return to my roots," he said in a post on X.

"I move on, I really can’t wait. I have promises to keep .. and miles to go before I sleep !! I have a dream .. and I know your blessings shall always remain with me . My ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar too awaits my return," he added.