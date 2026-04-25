'BJP washing machine, Modi washing powder': Congress takes dig at AAP MPs switching sides

<p>New Delhi: A day after seven <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/explained-will-aap-rajya-sabha-mps-be-disqualified-after-merging-with-bjp-3980596">AAP MPs switched sides</a> to the BJP, the Congress on Saturday said the BJP washing machine is back along with Modi washing powder.</p><p>The Congress has been accusing the BJP of inducting leaders of various other parties facing cases and then going slow on the action against them.</p><p>Ashok Mittal, one of the seven AAP MP's who quit, had faced Enforcement Directorate raids only a few days ago.</p>.<p>"The BJP washing machine is back along with the Modi washing powder. Those who projected themselves as paragons of virtue, integrity, and ideology stand brutally exposed," AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.</p>.Gen Z backlash? Raghav Chadha loses 1 million Instagram followers after joining BJP.<p>The Aam Aadmi Party suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha members - Raghav Chadha, Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal - quit the party and merged with the BJP. They alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.</p><p>Though Chadha and Maliwal had fallen out of favour of the AAP, the move by the other five MPs to switch sides came as a surprise to many.</p><p>The exits were announced at a hurriedly called press conference, after which AAP chief Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had betrayed the people of Punjab while state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the seven MPs "gaddar."</p>