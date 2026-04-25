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'BJP washing machine, Modi washing powder': Congress takes dig at AAP MPs switching sides

Congress has been accusing the BJP of inducting leaders of various other parties facing cases and then going slow on the action against them.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 13:07 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAAPRaghav ChadhaIndia PoliticsJairam Ramesh

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