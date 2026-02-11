Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP will initiate privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for 'misleading House': Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju pointed at Gandhi’s allegations against Union minister Hardeep Puri whose name surfaced in the Epstein Files released by the United States’ Department of Justice, and called it “baseless”.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 17:20 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsKiren Rijiju

Follow us on :

Follow Us