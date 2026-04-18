<p>New Delhi: BJP women leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest march near Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's residence in Sunehri Bagh, following the defeat of the amendment to the women's quota law.</p>.<p>The protesters, including BJP women MPs Hema Malini, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, Manju Sharma, and Vatsalya Gupta, slammed the Opposition parties for the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, accusing them of "humiliating" the women of the country.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi is 'controlled' by Donald Trump.<p>Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, State president Virendra Sachdeva, Union minister Raksha Khadse, MP Manoj Tiwari and party women cadre also joined the protest.</p>.<p>Officials said that police used water cannons to disperse women protesters who were marching toward Gandhi's residence.</p>.<p>"Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked hard for the passing of the Bill, but the Opposition parties did not allow it," Hema Malini said, addressing the protesters gathered at Moti Lal Nehru Marg.</p>.'In so-called Women's Bill, delimitation was hidden': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP on contentious bill .<p>"It's a very sad day for us. It seems the Opposition has no confidence in women's power and they don't want them to have their rights," she said.</p>.<p>The Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House. While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it.</p>.<p>Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority. The Opposition parties, including Congress, voted against the Bill. </p>