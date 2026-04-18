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BJP women workers march to Rahul Gandhi's residence, says 'Opposition don't want women to have rights'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, State president Virendra Sachdeva, Union minister Raksha Khadse, MP Manoj Tiwari and party women cadre also joined the protest.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsBJPprotestRahul Gandhi

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