BJP writes to Election Commission, asks for two-step authentication of voters

New Delhi: The BJP has written to the Election Commission to set up polling booths in housing societies, in addition to 100 per cent coverage of webcasting of these booths.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Ashwini Vasihnaw, as well as general secretary Arun Singh have asked for two-step authentication of voters.

The BJP leaders wrote that the Commission in a communication dated September 25, 2023 had instructed Chief Electoral Officers to identify if “urban areas where groups housing societies and high-rise residential buildings” have adequate rooms such as common facilitation areas, community halls, and schools available at ground floor within their premises, for the purpose of setting up a polling station.

“While we welcome the Commission’s initiative in this regard, we are yet unaware of setting up new polling stations as per directions of Commissions … Such a move would surely improve the voting percentages and participation of citizens in this festival of democracy,” the letter reads.

The BJP has further asked the Commission to direct CEOs and DEOs to call special meetings of political parties to inform them of the setting up of new polling stations. “We sincerely hope that the Commission will ensure setting up such polling stations well before the announcement of general elections,” the letter reads.

To deal with “rigging in polling stations”, the BJP has also asked for “two step identification” of voters before they enter a polling station. “Fool proof record of such two-step identification must be available to the Commission and political parties for assured fair polls,” the letter said.

The BJP has also asked for webcasting of polling, and have said that, “... instead of current practice of coverage of around 50% of polling stations for videography and webcasting, we request that this coverage be increased to 100% of polling stations across all states.”

The leaders have also written to the EC about the Media Control and Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) and alleged that the functioning of these units are “erratic and whimsical”. “We have cases of wrongful and illogical rejection of media creatives and unwarranted delays,” the BJP said in its letter, citing a case where a MCMC in Delhi caused a 10-day delay in approving “legitimate requests” of the BJP.